Deliveroo Plc is partnering with French frozen food specialist Picard Groupe SAS to offer express deliveries countrywide, marking its third deal with a major food provider in the country.

The latest alliance is part of Deliveroo’s global effort to expand its rapid grocery delivery business, and take part in the booming quick-commerce sector. Grocery now represents 7% of the total value of transactions made on the Deliveroo app, according to a statement from the company on Monday.

Deliveroo is planning to launch its own rapid grocery delivery service called Hop -- relying on dark stores -- in new markets like Italy, France and Hong Kong, as reported by Bloomberg. The app also partners with traditional supermarket chains to deliver from their stores, and the U.K. company has already announced partnerships with Carrefour SA and Casino Guichard Perrachon SA in France.

Picard topped a recent OC&C annual survey of France’s most favored retail brands in 2021, and is well-established in the country with a total of 1,050 shops. Express delivery with Deliveroo will be available in more than a hundred cities in the country, read the statement.

