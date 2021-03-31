(Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc and certain holders raised 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) in an initial public offering that has been shrouded in controversy, putting pressure on London’s efforts to boost its profile as a technology and listings hub post-Brexit.

The IPO priced at 390 pence a share, the bottom end of an initial range, according to a statement Wednesday. Beset by concerns about its dual-class structure and workers rights, Deliveroo is the first of London’s top five deals this year not to price at the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show.

Some of the U.K.’s largest asset managers said last week they wouldn’t participate in the offering because the company’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices. And hundreds of its riders are expected to refuse to make deliveries on Wednesday, when the shares will begin trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Deliveroo sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, raising 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock. This is the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.

Like THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.

Tech Hub

Some investors balked at the dual-class structure, which will allow Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Yet, London may soon do away with the so far sacrosanct “one share, one vote” principle for premium listings, as it is one of several proposed changes to the U.K. listing rules in a bid to attract more high-growth offerings.

Deliveroo is an important deal for the City, which is working hard to boost its credentials as a listing venue for tech companies that can compete with heavyweights New York and Hong Kong. Its efforts were boosted on Tuesday when homegrown unicorn Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., a DNA sequencing firm, said it plans to list in London this year.

The post-Brexit charm offensive is paying off. IPOs have now raised more than 7 billion pounds in the City this year, marking its best-ever first-quarter, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliveroo’s market value of 7.6 billion pounds makes it one of the U.K.’s largest traded tech companies.

Deliveroo will have a free float of 21.3%. If there is enough demand, underwriters have the option to increase the deal size by as much as 10% with over-allotment shares.

Although the company has been pitching its lockdown gains to investors, shares of peers such as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE have fallen this year as vaccine rollouts have raised hopes of economies reopening.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.

