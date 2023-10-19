(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the first really busy morning of Europe’s corporate reporting season. Deliveroo Plc’s gross transaction value in the key UK & Ireland market rose by 9% in the third quarter, with the food delivery firm seeing order trends improve as food price inflation moderates. The update chimes with Bloomberg’s monthly Breakfast Index, which shows that the cost of a full English fell for the third time in five months.

Key Business News

Schroders Plc’s assets slipped about 0.2% in the third quarter, extending their losing streak after a first-half drop. Britain’s biggest standalone asset manager has been one of only a handful of firms to see consistent client inflows over the past several years, at a time when many others in the industry are grappling with redemptions.

Man Group Plc: Assets at the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund firm reached a new high after clients poured more money into its funds and following its acquisition of private credit firm Varagon.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said its post-trade businesses continue to grow strongly as customers look to risk management services in an uncertain macro environment.

Retail investing platform Hargreaves Lansdown Plc said its clients prefer cash over risk-based investment at the moment. Peer AJ Bell Plc reported net inflows of £4 billion for the year ended Sept. 30, in a sign that its diversified approach — serving both advised and DIY investors — helps cushion the fallout from an industrywide slowdown.

Markets Today’s Take

The ability of big food and drink companies to push through price increases to offset customers buying fewer items appears to be waning as inflation cools and consumers are squeezed.

Revenue growth for Nestle, maker of Nescafe coffee and Kit Kat chocolate bars, fell short of expectations as price increases failed to offset a fifth consecutive quarter of sales volume declining. And French distiller Pernod Ricard’s sales growth missed estimates in the US and China, playing into a consistent trend of weakening demand for premium spirits.

Watch out for any readacross from those numbers in food giant Unilever and spirits maker Diageo in London.

— Sam Unsted

What’s Next?

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc will cap off the reporting week tomorrow morning.

We’ll also get September’s print of retail sales, which are expected to have slipped as the warm weather led to shoppers to hold off on buying warmer clothes.

