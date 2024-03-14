(Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc reported its first ever profit as it increased or held on to market share and forecast further improvements this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached £85.4 million ($109.3 million) for 2023, compared with a loss of £45 million the previous year, it said in a statement. That beat the average analyst estimate of £81.6 million.

The London-based company expects adjusted Ebitda of £110 million to £130 million this year, with gross transaction value growing 5% to 9%, compared with a 3% increase last year.

The stock jumped as much as 4.8% to 120 pence. Before today the shares had fallen 10% this year.

“In every one of our key markets we either gained or held market share in 2023,” Chief Executive Will Shu said in an interview. Shu added that the company expects to be cash-flow positive in 2024 after being “on the brink of break-even in 2023.”

Deliveroo and its rivals have focused on cutting costs and limiting their markets after takeout orders declined sharply when pandemic lockdowns ended.

