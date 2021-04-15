(Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc reported a 114% gain in orders from a year earlier in its first quarterly earnings, two weeks after the food-delivery company went public in a disappointing debut on the London Stock Exchange.

The company maintained its guidance for a slowdown in transaction volumes for the full year and gross profit margins of 7.5% to 8%, and said it was being prudent “pending further information on consumer behavior post-Covid,” in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in the company have traded down more than 30% since its initial public offering, with investors raising questions over the company’s gig-worker model and dual-class share structure.

Key Items

“This is our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, but we are mindful of the uncertain impact of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions,” Chief Executive Officer Will Shu said in the statement. “So while we are confident that our value proposition will continue to attract consumers, restaurants, grocers and riders throughout 2021, we are taking a prudent approach to our full year guidance.”

The value of transactions placed on the app rose 130% to 1.65 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in the first quarter, the company said. Deliveroo expects growth of that metric to slow to 30% to 40% for the full year as consumers exit pandemic lockdowns.

Deliveroo was among the winners of the Covid-19 lockdowns, with transactions on the platform growing 64% in 2020, marking a turnaround from before the outbreak when the company warned it risked collapse.

Orders in the U.K. and Ireland grew 121% in the quarter, outpacing international markets as the company acquired new customers in its biggest region.

Earlier this week, top competitor Just Eat Takeaway.com NV reported a 79% rise in first-quarter orders and said it was looking into the feasibility of grocery delivery. The U.K. market was its strongest with a 96% increase in total orders.

Deliveroo is seeking to rebound from the worst debut in decades for a big U.K. listing. Before the IPO, some institutional investors said they wouldn’t participate over various concerns while riders planned a strike to protest working conditions.

Get More

Shu, a former banker, had a stake worth at least 449 million pounds when the company went public, but found a colder reception in London than he may have expected.

The company is planning to expand into 100 new localities across the U.K. this year and reach 4 million more customers, and recently expanded its partnership with supermarket J Sainsbury Plc.

Read More

Deliveroo Sinks 31% After IPO as Funds Shun Gig-Worker Model

Deliveroo Founder’s $618 Million Fortune Hit by Low-Pay Protests

Deliveroo’s Fat Investment May Erode More Cash on Just Eat Fight

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.