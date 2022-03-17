(Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc reported a narrower than expected loss in its first year as a publicly-listed company, but additional costs still caused growing losses at the food delivery company.

The London-based firm said that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was a loss of 131 million pounds ($173 million) over 2021, compared to an 11 million pound loss in 2020, after the company boosted marketing and technology investment.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast an adjusted loss of 159.4 million pounds. The earnings, published Thursday, are its first annual financial performance since an initial public offering in March last year.

The company also achieved profitability on an adjusted Ebitda-basis in its key market of the U.K. and Ireland, Chief Executive Officer Will Shu said in a statement. The company’s shares have fallen 44% this year.

Key Insights

The company offered guidance that it expected gross transaction value to rise 15% to 25% in 2022, after recording a 70% rise last year in constant currency

Sales for 2021 rose 57% to 1.8 billion pounds, roughly in line with estimates

It also forecast that its 2022 adjusted ebitda as a ratio of GTV would be between -1.5% to -1.8%, improving from -2% across last year

Gross profits rose 43% in 2021 to 497 million pounds with a 7.5% gross profit margin of GTV. The company had previously forecast a gross profit margin ratio of 7.5% to 7.75%.

Get More

