(Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss’s successor could be decided as soon as Monday. The winner would inherit an economy damned for the immediate future by rising borrowing costs, crippling energy bills, high taxes and no strategy about how to revive growth. Meanwhile, on the corportate front, food delivery company Deliveroo reported progress on plans to improve profitability as it navigates decelerating growth following a pandemic-fueled surge.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In The City

Deliveroo Plc: The food delivery firm raised its margin guidance for the year and lowered the top-end of its growth outlook, making progress on plans to improve profitability.

Deliveroo also said that gross transaction volume, a measure of the orders on its platform, would rise 4% to 8% this year at constant currency rates, the bottom half of its previously forecast range

London Stock Exchange Group Plc: The company said it saw “good growth across all businesses,” with Data & Analytics revenue up 4.1% in the third quarter, or 5.4% excluding impact of the war in Ukraine.

Rightmove Plc: The real-estate company said Johan Svanstrom will succeed outgoing chief executive officer Peter Brooks-Johnson who will retire after the company reports full-year results.

The company also said expectations for the year remain unchanged

In Westminster

The next Conservative Party leader could be decided as soon as Monday. Once the field has been whittled down to two, the candidate with the least support will likely face overwhelming pressure to withdraw rather than give grassroots party members -- who opted for Truss last time -- the final say.

Regardless of who wins the race to succeed Truss, one thing is clear: the pound is set to keep falling.

In Case You Missed It

UK retail sales fell more than expected last month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II brought a halt to activity.

That’s as consumer confidence remained at near historic lows in October, spelling trouble for businesses already suffering from weakening demand.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will discuss bank taxes and the UK’s plans to boost the finance sector’s competitiveness in a telephone call next week with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Looking Ahead

Next week is set to be one of the busiest this earnings season. Here’s what to expect:

Monday: Education publisher Pearson Plc kicks off the week with third-quarter results. Bloomberg Intelligence’s John Davies says the boom in the company’s online learning business could be “ short-lived” as most learners and parents prefer to study in-person.

Tuesday: HSBC Holdings Plc’s third-quarter results will be closely watched for the potential impact of a darkening economic outlook on expected credit losses. Investors will also look for updates on potential disposals from the London-based lender, which is being pushed to break up by its largest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group Co. To the Chinese insurer, HSBC’s worldwide operations are a millstone around the neck of its profitable Asian business, which it would like to be spun out.

Wednesday: Barclays Plc will be the first of the three major UK-focused banks to update markets this week. The lender will look to reassure on its £16.7 billion cost outlook for the year as it’s moving on from an expensive paperwork blunder in the US. Rising UK mortgage rates and the potential for higher expected credit losses “are increasingly concerning and will doubtless take up time on the analyst call,” write BI analysts Jonathan Tyce and Lento Tang.

Consumer company Reckitt Plc’s raised revenue and adjusted operating margin guidance in July bodes well for the Dettol maker’s third quarter results, as does its ability to cut costs. The loss of the company’s CEO to Starbucks just as his reforms appear to be kicking in, could help the successor achieve its growth goals, according to BI’s Diana Gomes.

Thursday: Unilever Plc’s ability to pass on price increases and save margins from higher prices, while also maintain volume will be in focus for its third quarter report. The company makes everyday brands like Dove, Magnum and Hellmann’s, which are under threat from customers trading down to cheaper alternatives. At a corporate level, its CEO’s retirement at the end of next year could slow the possibility of the sale or spin-off of slower-growing brands that board member Nelson Peltz has been pushing for, BI’s Deborah Aitken writes.

Forward-looking comments on demand will be key when Shell Plc publishes its full third-quarter results. The energy giant already pointed to a weaker performance in the quarter, potentially ending a run of record earnings as several parts of its sprawling business fared worse.

Friday: British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA said earlier in the month that trading during the third quarter had been better than expected, setting it up for around €1.2 billion of adjusted operating profit in the period. The group also said its bookings were showing no signs of weakness, despite growing concern about the rising cost of living weighing on demand for travel.

Meanwhile, mining behemoth Glencore Plc’s production report for the quarter should give further indications about the industry’s prospects following a sharp drop in metals and ore prices this year.

