Deliveroo to Kick Off London Listing in March, Sky News Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. food-delivery startup Deliveroo is due to lay out plans for an initial public offering in London on March 8, Sky News reported, without elaborating on where it got the information.

The timetable remains subject to change, with the March 8 date not yet definitive, Sky reported, adding that Deliveroo declined to comment for its story. The company did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment from Bloomberg News.

After initially struggling at the start of the lockdown, Amazon Inc.-backed Deliveroo got a boost as the year went on while customers avoided supermarkets and ordered takeout meals and groceries. Bloomberg News reported in September that the company planned to tap public markets.

Deliveroo in January said it had raised more than $180 million in its latest funding round, valuing it at more than $7 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will lead the IPO, according to Sky.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.