(Bloomberg) -- Saudi food delivery firm Jahez, which competes with companies like Delivery Hero’s Hungerstation, is set to be one of the middle east’s most valuable public technology firms after pricing its initial public offering at the top end of a planned range.

The final offer price has been set at 850 riyals ($226.48) per share, implying a market value of 8.9 billion riyals, the company said on Sunday. Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology, as the firm is formally known, plans to sell just over 2 million shares to raise about 1.8 billion riyals.

The offering was 38.8 times oversubscribed, the latest sign of demand for new firms in the Gulf nation. Riyadh has been the hottest market for IPOs in the region in recent years, though neighboring Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also stepping up efforts. The deep pipeline for IPOs is one of a few factors expected to support Gulf bourses in 2022.

World Cup, IPOs to Buoy Gulf Stocks in 2022 as Oil Boost Fades

The kingdom’s most recent sale came from its sovereign wealth fund, which offered part of its stake in Saudi Telecom Co., a deal that was “significantly” oversubscribed but priced at the low end of the range.

