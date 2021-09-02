(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE is looking to raise as much as 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion) from an offering of notes convertible into shares, marking the food-delivery company’s third equity-linked issuance in less than two years.

The company plans to sell notes in two tranches due 2026 and 2029, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to “take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise.”

The tranche A notes are being marketed with an annual coupon of 0.5% to 1%, while the tranche B bonds are being offered with a 1.625% to 2.125% interest rate. Both are being sold with a conversion premium range of 40% to 45%.

Delivery Hero last tapped the convertible bond market for cash in January and July last year, raising more than 3 billion euros across the two fundraising rounds in 2020.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UniCredit SpA and HSBC Holdings Plc are running the convertible bond issue.

