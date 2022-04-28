(Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE said that first-quarter orders on its platform rose slightly more than expected, breaking with industry competitors by reporting stronger growth start to the year even after the pandemic sent orders surging.

The Berlin-based firm said that gross merchandise value climbed 31% year-on-year to 10.1 billion euros ($10.6 billion). That compares with an average analyst estimate of 10.08 billion euros in a Bloomberg survey.

Rivals have faced a challenging start to the year. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV pared its projections for 2022 and said orders on its platform rose less than expected at the start of the year. Deliveroo Plc also missed expectations for orders in the first quarter.

In early April, Delivery Hero said it expected the entire company to hit an adjusted measure of profitability for the first time next year and that it was rolling out a 1.4 billion euro-equivalent financing transaction. The company reiterated that guidance Thursday.

Key Insights

Total segment revenue rose 52% to 2.05 billion euros, below estimates of 2.13 billion euros.

“We are pleased to confirm that we are on a clear path to profitability, delivering on our promises to shareholders,” Chief Executive Officer Niklas Oestberg said in the statement.

Delivery Hero confirmed its guidance for this year to generate GMV of between 44-45 billion euros, with 9.5-10.5 billion euros in total segment revenue, and an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%.

The company increased its pro forma cash position to 3.5 billion euros at the end of fiscal-year 2021 through a syndicated debt financing.

Delivery Hero previously said that recently acquired app Glovo drew down an 125 million euro convertible loan amount on April 20.

Market Context

Shares in Delivery Hero have fallen around 70% this year. They rose about 3.5% in trading in Frankfurt on Wednesday to close the day at 29.9 euros per share.

