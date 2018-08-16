(Bloomberg) -- A buyer financed by the private investment firm of Michael S. Dell boosted its bid at the last minute to win the most valuable properties of bankrupt retailer Toys “R” Us Inc. in a court-managed sale.

A joint venture between Saadia Group and Square Mile Capital used a $120 million loan from MSD Partners to convince a bankruptcy judge to accept its bid for two of Toys “R” Us’s distribution centers over a competing offer from Isaac Larian, the chief executive of toymaker MGA Entertainment.

The Saadia venture will pay $177 million for the properties in California and New Jersey, which a Toys “R” Us lawyer called the most valuable real estate owned by the retailer’s U.S. business.

Larian started the morning with backing from Toys “R” Us and its major creditors, only to lose out later in the day after Saadia boosted its bid to $3.5 million above Larian’s. Last month, Saadia won an auction for the properties by agreeing to pay about $175 million, only to fail to close the deal and have Toys “R” Us and its creditors pick Larian’s lower bid.

At the start of the hearing, Toys “R” Us’s lawyer Emily Geier urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith L. Phillips to approve a sale to Larian for $173.5 million, saying that Saadia had lost the chance to close the deal, in part because the group took too long to get its financing together.

Phillips gave the parties time to study the Dell fund’s financing offer and other aspects of Saadia’s offer. When court resumed a few hours later, Saadia had agreed to increase its bid and Toys “R” Us and its creditors had again changed sides.

Phillips then approved the sale to Saadia.

This is the second time Larian has tried to buy Toys “R” Us properties. Earlier this year, he tried to put together a rescue effort to save some U.S. stores from liquidation. That effort failed to attract enough financing.

The case is Toys “R” Us, 17-34665, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Richmond)

