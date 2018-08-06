(Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. gave investors a deeper look into its financials as it steps up efforts to win support for a plan to take the company public.

Dell expects its revenue to increase about 9.5 percent to $87.5 billion in fiscal 2019, according to a proxy statement filed Monday. That’s the midpoint of a projection range, compared with $79.9 billion in sales a year earlier. Dell said its total earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization are expected to increase 18 percent to $9.7 billion, up from $8.2 billion.

Both revenue and Ebitda metrics include financial benefits from Dell’s stake in software maker VMware Inc.

The much-anticipated proxy statement filed Monday includes financial projections through fiscal 2023 -- the furthest-reaching guidance that Dell has given since it was taken private in 2013 -- and background on how the deal came to be. The information is key to making the case for its unusual return to the public markets by buying out a tracking stock linked to VMware.

After initial meetings with the company, skepticism had been mounting as to how Dell arrived at the offer price of $109-a-share in cash and Dell Class C stock that will be traded for the tracking stock.

For some top holders of the tracking stock, known as DVMT, the share component has been a sticking point, people familiar with the matter said last month. The offer values Dell’s Class C shares at $79.77, leaving investors wondering how those shares jumped 140 percent in value from May -- when their private value was listed at $33.17 apiece in a proxy filing -- to July 2 when the deal was announced.

Investors including activists Carl Icahn and Elliott Management Corp. have been waiting for additional details on the process they expected to be revealed in the proxy filing. At stake is Michael Dell’s goal of streamlining his debt-laden technology empire, while giving the company the ability to use equity to finance future acquisitions.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Barinka in San Francisco at abarinka2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha, Jillian Ward

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.