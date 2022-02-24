(Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. reported quarterly profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates on a “higher than anticipated” tax rate. Shares declined in extended trading.

Revenue increased 16% to $27.9 billion in the three months ended Jan. 28, slightly better than analysts’ average projection of $27.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales were bolstered by a 26% rise in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from PCs to $17.3 billion, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said in a Thursday statement.

Dell and other PC makers have been boosted the past year and a half from sales of equipment needed to support the pandemic-fueled surge in remote work. Researcher Gartner Inc. reported last month that Dell’s PC shipments increased 7.9% in the fourth quarter while total global shipments declined 5%.

Revenue from the Infrastructure Solutions Group, which includes most of Dell’s technology services, increased 3.4% to $9.22 billion from a year earlier. Server and networking sales gained 7% to $4.7 billion while storage hardware revenue was little changed at $4.5 billion.

Profit, excluding some items, was $1.72 a share, compared with the average estimate of $1.94 a share. Dell said the earnings were affected by “a higher than anticipated effective tax rate in the quarter.”

Last year, Dell spun out VMware Inc., the software vendor acquired in 2016 as part of its $67 billion purchase of EMC. The company used the $9.3 billion gained through the spinoff to further pay down its debt accumulated in the deal. Dell also said it would pay regularly quarterly dividends beginning with 33 cents a share on April 29.

The shares fell about 5% in extended trading after closing Thursday at $55.84 in New York. The stock has dropped less than 1% this year.

