(Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. narrowly clinched a shareholder vote to return to public markets, putting founder Michael Dell on the winning side of a transformative transaction that polarized investors for the second time in five years.

The world’s largest private technology company on Tuesday secured more than 61 percent of tracking stock DVMT’s unaffiliated shareholders. Of those who cast a ballot, 89 percent voted in favor of the transaction. DVMT acts as a proxy of Dell’s stake in software maker VMware Inc. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell will buy out DVMT in a cash and share-swap deal that values DVMT’s market capitalization at $23.9 billion. The computer giant said it will list on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as Dec. 28 under the ticker DELL.

The return to the stock market, after going private in one of the biggest leveraged buyouts ever, will see Dell list as a financially stronger and more diverse leader in computer equipment and software, though also more burdened by debt. The move will help Dell simplify a tangled corporate structure that holds together a tech empire ranging from servers to security software and give the company greater flexibility to raise capital, boost its value and pursue stock-based acquisitions.

The move will also allow key investor Silver Lake, which helped take Dell private in 2013 in a deal worth about $24 billion, to make its stake more liquid. The path to the vote hasn’t been easy, as investors balked at Dell’s initial offer and forced it to sweeten the bid to get the transaction over the finish line. Dell increased its offer to about $120 a share in cash and stock, from $109 -- financed by Dell and a special dividend from VMware.

