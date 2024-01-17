Deloitte Canada says the global energy market will likely be “a little softer” in 2024 than is was last year, following a steady decline in oil markets over the past three months.

As of Wednesday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude was hovering above US$72 per barrel, down from nearly $94 per barrel in late September.

Andrew Botterill, Deloitte Canada’s national oil, gas and chemicals leader explained that the flurry of drilling and development activity that came in response to oil prices north of $90 has since stabilized.

“What we have now is a situation where we're flush with both oil and natural gas production in North America and globally,” he said in a Wednesday interview.

Demand is growing, Botterill said, but at a slower pace than investors had hoped due to subdued economic activity in markets across the world.

Softer demand paired with rich supply was “the combination that brought the collapse,” he said.

TRANS MOUNTAIN APPROVAL

Botterill said that the expected opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline has prompted Canadian oil companies to increase production.

The controversial pipeline expansion is expected to begin delivering oil from Alberta’s energy patch to the coast of B.C. by the end of the quarter.

Botterill said the pipeline will give Canadian energy companies more access to global markets and could narrow the gap between West Texas Intermediate and Western Canadian Select crude prices.

“I think we'll see things narrow by a dollar or two, or maybe three over the longer term,” he said.

“It's certainly going to give those companies that have access to the pipeline the ability to move crude internationally … creating a little bit more healthy competition for our crude.”