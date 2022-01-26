(Bloomberg) -- Deloitte is letting its U.K. employees choose when to take public holidays, the latest example of businesses offering more flexible working practices in the aftermath of Covid-19.

The professional services firm said Wednesday that its 22,000 staff could opt to move time off that would normally fall around holidays such as Easter and Christmas. Deloitte launched a flexible working model for its U.K. staff last year.

“Our new approach means that our people can choose to take public holiday leave on the dates that are most meaningful to them, in addition to their contractual and purchased holiday allowance,” said Jackie Henry, managing partner for people. “They are still entitled to take public holidays on the days they fall, or they can take these days off at a different time of the year if they prefer.”

The firm also said new and recent joiners will get 500 pounds ($675) -- matching the amount provided to Deloitte’s U.K. workforce at the start of the pandemic -- to ensure they have the right equipment to work from home.

