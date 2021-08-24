(Bloomberg) -- Professional services firm Deloitte will require vaccination against Covid-19 for employees to enter its office beginning Oct. 11.

The requirement will go into effect seven weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, the company said in a statement. Workers will have to disclose their vaccination status on a secure Deloitte website, Joe Ucuzoglu, chief executive officer of Deloitte US, said in an email to staff.

Deloitte, the largest professional services organization in the U.S., is among the first major companies to take action in the wake of the Aug. 23 FDA decision. The company has more than 100,000 workers in the U.S. providing audit, tax, consulting and financial advice to companies and government agencies.

“The ability to participate in the broader business ecosystem will be increasingly challenging for those who are not vaccinated,” Ucuzoglu said in the email viewed by Bloomberg. Deloitte workers should comply with clients’ vaccination rules at their offices, he said.

