(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. expects a strong rebound in summer travel bookings, which will help it overcome rising fares and bounce back from a first-quarter loss. Its shares rose.

The Atlanta-based airline has seen record sales heading into spring, Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in an interview, citing “tremendous demand.”

For U.S. airlines, robust reservations for seats have helped cushion the blow of higher fuel prices, which have soared 155% since March 1, days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Delta gained 6.2% before the start of regular trading in New York. The stock was down 1.2% this year through Tuesday.

Higher fuel costs, particularly in the Northeast, are threatening to erode industry profits amid expectations that summer demand that could exceed pre-pandemic levels. Delta and other carriers already throttled back on seat availability with fewer flights in order to boost prices.

Delta is sensitive to the risk of fare hikes eroding demand, Bastian said, although there’s no sign that’s occurring so far. “Through the early part of the summer the booking activity has been quite strong,” he said.

Early Indicator

Delta is the first major U.S. carrier to report financial results for the first quarter, with Michael Linenberg, a Deutsche Bank analyst, predicting 11 airlines to have a pretax loss of as much as $6.2 billion in the period. At the same time, domestic leisure demand has returned to near or above 2019 levels for many carriers.

U.S. corporate travel, however, remains as much as 40% below what it was three years ago, according to Sheila Kahyaoglu, a Jefferies analyst. International travel from major corporations has lagged the recovery as businesses have been slow to send workers back to offices. Much of Asia is also closed to inbound passengers.

Delta reported an adjusted first-quarter loss of $1.23 a share, better than the average $1.26 deficit expected from analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was $8.16 billion, while Wall Street estimated $8.12 billion. The airline has said it expects to be profitable in each of the remaining three quarters of this year.

Andrew Didora, a Bank of America analyst, said higher ticket prices haven’t discouraged many travelers. “So far, the demand for travel has been robust and outpacing inflationary pressure,” he wrote in an April 11 report.

Delta has said it would have no trouble raising fares to cover the fuel-price increase this quarter and possibly through the summer. Each 1 cent per gallon uptick adds $40 million to Delta’s annual costs, according to a regulatory filing.

