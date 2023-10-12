(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. says it’s also feeling pain from the strikes that are battering the entertainment and automotive industries — and the impact is probably greater than at any other US carrier.

That’s because Delta has hub airports in Los Angeles, the center of the ongoing actors strike, and Detroit, which is the key metropolitan area for automakers.

Entertainment industry strikes have created “a not insignificant change in business travel to and from Los Angeles,” President Glen Hauenstein said on a conference call Thursday. He added that the United Auto Workers strike has “curtailed a significant amount of business in Detroit.”

Negotiations between Hollywood studios and the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union were suspended Thursday amid disagreements in key areas including pay, dashing hopes that the months-long labor dispute will soon end. Members of the UAW have extended their strike against Ford Motor Co. and remain off the job at some General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV facilities.

‘Hopefully those are both resolved fairly quickly here and we can get back to a normal business level,” Hauenstein said. “We are probably the most impacted by those two sectors.”

Screenwriters approved a new contract with the Hollywood studios earlier this week after a five-month strike.

