    Most Popular Content

    Aug 27, 2019

    Delta Air says the quest for Instagram photos is stoking demand for flights

    Mary Schlangenstein, Bloomberg News

    GETTY - Tourists take a selfie using a selfie stick in front of the Eiffel Tower

    Tourists take a selfie using a selfie stick in front of the Eiffel Tower on August 6, 2015 in Paris, France. Getty Images/Vanni Bassetti , Photographer: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

    Delta Air Lines Inc. says it’s getting a boost from young adults looking to jazz up their social-media accounts.

    One attraction, says Chief Marketing Officer Tim Mapes, is the chance to take Instagram-friendly pictures in front of historic monuments such as the Eiffel Tower. Another draw: visiting filming locations for television shows such as Game of Thrones, which has made use of scenery from the U.K. to Croatia.

    “Travel today is all about the selfie shot in front of some dramatic place with someone you care about,” Mapes said Tuesday at the International Aviation Forecast Summit in Las Vegas. “That’s the travel currency of today.”

    It’s also adding to demand for flights. That’s particularly true for millennials and other younger passengers looking for “the Instagram picture in front of an international icon,” he said.

    “They actually covet the experience. they want to go where Game of Thrones was filmed, they want to go to Middle Earth in New Zealand,” he said. “When I was that age, I wanted to go to Fort Lauderdale for spring break.”