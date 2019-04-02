(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. surged after raising its profit outlook on strong demand for lucrative business travel.

Adjusted first-quarter earnings will range between 85 cents and 95 cents a share, Delta said in a regulatory filing Tuesday. The midpoint was 10 cents higher than both the previous outlook and the average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by Bloomberg.

Delta’s upbeat tone contrasted with reports of sagging leisure travel by Southwest Airlines Co. and JetBlue Airways Corp., saying “overall demand remains healthy, led by corporate volume.” Delta will set the tone for the airline industry’s earnings season when it publishes final results April 10, the first report among major U.S. carriers.

“Their guide certainly is impressive and confirms healthy revenue trends,” said Susan Donofrio, an analyst at Macquarie Group. Delta’s comments about demand bode well for rivals United Continental Holdings Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc., she said.

“We’ve seen a pretty consistent acceleration” of both leisure and business demand, Donofrio said, despite “some pockets of softness.”

‘Consistent Acceleration’

Delta advanced 4.7 percent to $54.64 at 9:57 a.m. in New York after climbing as much as 5.5 percent for the biggest intraday gain in almost three months. The company’s brighter outlook lifted other carriers, with an S&P 500 index of airlines rising 2.8 percent.

Sales climbed about 7 percent in the first quarter, Delta said, topping the earlier outlook for as much as 6 percent.

Revenue from each seat flown a mile, a gauge of pricing power, rose roughly 2 percent, Delta said, at the top end of its previous outlook. Costs on the same basis, an industry measure of efficiency, climbed no more than 0.5 percent, less than the Atlanta-based carrier had expected.

Delta also announced an 11-year renewal of its partnership with American Express Co. The deal will help double the airline’s annual revenue from the co-branded credit cards to almost $7 billion by 2023.

