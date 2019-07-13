(Bloomberg) -- Delta’s Gulf Coast flight schedule is returning to normal as Barry weakened to a tropical storm Saturday, the airline said in a statement.

A weather waiver remains in effect through Sunday along with customers traveling through cities along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The move allows customers through and from the six airports to make a one time change in their itinerary without a fee until Sunday.

The airline’s meteorologists continue to monitor the storm and are placing more focus on the Louisiana communities of Alexandria and Lafayette. Barry is expected to hit those communities around Sunday at daybreak.

To contact the reporter on this story: Maria Jose Valero in New York at mvalero3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Polina Noskova at pnoskova@bloomberg.net, Chiara Vasarri

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.