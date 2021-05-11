(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. is looking for employees to take shifts cleaning tables and restocking the buffet at Atlanta airport loyalty lounges after its normal contractor for the jobs couldn’t come up with enough workers.

The labor crunch is hitting just as domestic leisure travel starts recovering from the pandemic, sending a rising stream of travelers into airports. Delta sent the request through internal channels to Atlanta salaried and management employees -- or headquarters workers -- who make up the pool of eligible volunteers, the airline said. The Sky Clubs are short 115 workers, according to the request.

The airline isn’t alone in its trouble bringing back contract workers who were let go from airports, restaurants and retailers when demand collapsed during more than a year of lockdowns. Many employers say they are unable to fill positions because of ongoing fears of catching the coronavirus, child-care responsibilities and generous unemployment benefits.

“Just come to the ATL airport for a few hours to help with cleaning, wiping tables, running food, restocking food buffets, etc,” the company said in its message to employees. It advised volunteers to wear business casual black pants and white shirts, and said they would be provided with aprons.

While volunteers are needed “at all times,” there is a limit of three days per person per month, the carrier said. “Ideally we’ll be working each week to fill volunteer slots for the following week.”

The employees won’t receive any pay or compensation for helping out at the loyalty lounges.

Delta for years has sought volunteers during its busiest travel seasons under what’s known as the “Peach Corps” program.

“We have asked Atlanta-based, salaried employees to volunteer in our Atlanta Delta Sky Clubs to help meet the rapid, recent increases in customer volumes and ensure that our teams continuously deliver the elevated club experiences our customers have come to expect,” the carrier said in a statement.

