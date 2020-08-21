Delta Air Lines Inc. laid out plans to resume 50 international routes later this year and next that have been grounded by the collapse in travel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

International flying evaporated after some countries banned travel from virus hot spots and others imposed quarantines. Passenger volume on such flights in the week ending August 16 was just 12 per cent of year-ago levels, according to Airlines for America. International recovery will lag that of U.S. markets, Delta said in a statement Friday.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network planning.

Renewed service will include daily flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai, with increased flying and routes from other U.S. cities to China in summer 2021, pending government approval. Delta also plans Los Angeles-Sydney flights three times a week before expanding to daily service next year.

In September and October, Delta will restart trans-Atlantic service to several destinations from Atlanta, Boston and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Additional flights from its hubs in Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Salt Lake City and New York will resume in the summer of 2021.