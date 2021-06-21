(Bloomberg) -- The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is gaining steam in undervaccinated pockets of the U.S., according to a study. Coupled with accelerating cases in the South, the finding casts a pall on the inoculation effort in the country even though more than 45% of the population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

India gave more than 8.5 million doses on Monday, setting a daily record for the nation. In Japan, the Tokyo Olympics will limit the number of spectators to 10,000 people per venue.

Canada announced a loosening of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is on track for curbs to be lifted in July, while Germany warned a fourth wave is possible. South Africa is planning to make vaccines locally using messenger RNA.

India Hits Daily Vaccination Record (6 a.m. HK)

India said it administered a record 8.5 million vaccine doses on Monday, the first day vaccines were available free to all adults. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the numbers were “gladdening” but the nation’s inoculation drive has a long way to go -- about 283 million doses have been given in India, enough to cover only about 10% of its population.

Covid Rebounds in U.S. South (3:50 p.m. NY)

Covid-19 transmission is accelerating in several poorly vaccinated states, primarily in the South, and more young people are turning up at hospitals. The data present the clearest sign of a rebound in the U.S. in months.

In Missouri, Arkansas and Utah, the seven-day average of hospital admissions with confirmed Covid-19 has increased more than 30% in the past two weeks, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. In Mississippi, the hospitalization rate is up 5% in the period.

South Africa Plans to Make Vaccine (12:30 p.m. NY)

South Africa is planning to make vaccines locally using messenger RNA, the breakthrough technology of the global inoculation effort against Covid-19.

The manufacturing will be conducted by the state-owned Biovac Institute, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, told reporters Monday. That will be part of a broader vaccine technology-transfer hub in the country, he said.

The WHO is speaking to a number of drugmakers about establishing the hub, though the talks are so far mainly with “smaller companies,” said Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist. “We are having discussions with the larger companies with proven mRNA technology,” she added.

U.S. Says 150 Million Fully Vaccinated (12:01 p.m. NY)

The U.S. said 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to a statement on Twitter by Cyrus Shahpar, White House Covid data director.

S. Africa’s Biovac to Make mRNA Shots: WHO (11:30 a.m. NY)

South Africa’s Biovac Institute will make mRNA Covid-19 vaccines as part of the establishment of an mRNA technology transfer hub, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization. Tedros, who said his organization is speaking to a consortium of companies to establish the hub, spoke at a press conference on Monday.

Canada Begins to Ease Border Rules (11:20 a.m. NY)

The Canadian government announced a loosening of Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people amid warnings that a return to a completely open border will take awhile longer.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and residents will exempt from the mandatory three-day hotel stay as well as a 14-day quarantine requirement on arrival to the country, Justin Trudeau’s government said in a statement on Monday. Travelers will still need to have tested negative for Covid-19 before their trip, and take a second test at the border.

The move -- effective July 5 -- is a first, incremental step to ease restrictions amid mounting impatience for the government to reopen the border between the U.S. and Canada. A fuller reopening won’t happen until 75% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, Canada’s border chief said on Sunday. The world’s longest undefended border has been closed to most travel since March 2020. On Friday, the government extended the restrictions until at least July 21.

Germany Sees Potential for Fourth Wave (8:48 a.m. NY)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned of the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic as the delta variant spreads, saying it’s important to remain cautious as the country plans for a potentially challenging autumn and winter.

“As you can see in the U.K., there is a risk,” Spahn said in an online panel hosted by industry group BDI. “Just remember the figures they had just some weeks ago regarding vaccination as well as the infection rate, and actually how quickly that can change.”

S. Africa, France Plan African mRNA Facility (8:15 a.m. NY)

South Africa, France and the World Health Organization are set to announce plans for Africa’s first Covid-19 vaccine facility using messenger RNA, the breakthrough technology of the global inoculation effort.

The “technology transfer hub” will be located in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement on Monday. The announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time.

South Africa, along with India, has been at the forefront of a campaign at the World Trade Organization to push pharmaceutical companies to waive their intellectual property rights and share their technology for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to help end the pandemic.

Kenya to Receive More Vaccines (8:13 a.m. NY)

Kenya will receive 358,000 AstraZeneca doses donated by Denmark on Monday to shore up depleting stocks for the second round of vaccinations, according to Willis Akhwale, chairman of the Covid-19 vaccine advisory task force.

A total of 1.18 million vaccines have so far been administered across Kenya, but fewer than 200,000 people had received a second dose as at June 20, according to the Health Ministry.

Johnson Says Curbs to Be Lifted as Planned (7:16 a.m. NY)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is on course to be able to lift coronavirus restrictions as planned on July 19, despite the spread of the delta variant.

But Johnson also warned that foreign travel is likely to continue to be disrupted this year, with delays and complications for travelers.

