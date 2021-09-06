(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The pandemic’s summer resurgence is slowing the global economic recovery as the delta variant dogs efforts to rev up factories, offices and schools. Data over the past week captured a worldwide weakening as infections hit travel and spending and worsen supply bottlenecks

For millions of Americans, the Labor Day weekend brings the end of federally funded emergency unemployment benefits and a lurch into the uncertain economic recovery U.S. employment disparities along racial and ethnic lines narrowed in August, according to a key metric favored by Federal Reserve

A senior White House adviser expressed confidence that a key Democratic senator who raised objections to President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending package can eventually be persuaded to give his backing

Colombian inflation breached the upper limit of its target range for the first time since 2017, meaning that every major economy in Latin America is now missing its inflation goal

Goldman Sachs expects Peru’s central bank to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes, increasing borrowing costs to 1% next week amid deteriorating inflation expectations and political uncertainty

Brazil temporarily suspended beef exports to China after two “atypical” cases of mad cow disease were reported in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso states

China’s push for “common prosperity” is not just about taxing the rich but also directing resources into rural areas and the lower-income group, according to one of the country’s most prominent experts studying income inequality

