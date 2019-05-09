Delta to Offer Free Wi-Fi on Some U.S. Routes in New Pilot Program

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. will provide free Wi-Fi on some domestic flights starting May 13, testing a plan to eventually make the offering a standard feature.

The pilot program will include about 55 daily flights of varying length and across economy and premium cabins, the airline said in a statement Thursday. Passengers will be notified ahead of time by email if they’re on such a flight. While they will be able to access the internet, they won’t be able to stream entertainment.

“Testing will be key to getting this highly complex program right,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, director of onboard product at the Atlanta-based carrier. Delta will be gathering data on customer preferences, system performance and other matters during the trial.

JetBlue Airways Corp. offers free Wi-Fi with streaming capability on all flights.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mary Schlangenstein in Dallas at maryc.s@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brendan Case at bcase4@bloomberg.net, Susan Warren

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.