{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    Jun 6, 2018

    Delta tumbles after cutting forecast on rising jet-fuel prices

    Mary Schlangenstein, Bloomberg News

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Delta Air Lines Inc. fell after the carrier cut its profit outlook, citing the rising price of jet fuel.

    Second-quarter earnings will be no more than US$1.75 a share, Delta said in a statement Wednesday. That’s down from a previous forecast of as much as US$2 a share.

    Fuel prices have risen about 12 per cent since the beginning of the quarter, and fares typically take six months to a year to catch up, Delta said. American Airlines Group Inc. trimmed its profit guidance in April, citing higher fuel costs.

    Delta said it would make a decision within the next month on its seating capacity for the fall. Paring the supply typically enables airlines to raise prices, assuming demand remains strong. The Atlanta-based airline maintained its prediction for an increase in capacity of no more than 4 per cent this quarter.

    The shares fell 2.8 per cent to US$53.12 at 9:44 a.m. in New York after sliding as much as 3.4 per cent for the biggest intraday decline in a week. Delta’s decline was the most on a Standard & Poor’s index of five major U.S. airlines, which dropped 1.5 per cent.

    Delta Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson is scheduled to speak at a Deutsche Bank AG conference at 10:20 a.m.

     