Delta Variant Seen in a Fifth of U.S. Covid Cases, CDC Says

(Bloomberg) -- The delta variant is spreading rapidly in the U.S. and now accounts for a fifth of recent coronavirus cases, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Rochelle Walensky said in appearance at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit on Wednesday that the rapid growth in the delta variant, which first emerged in India, was seen after the strain accounted for just 3% of cases analyzed several weeks ago.

Individuals in areas where there are large numbers of unvaccinated people are most at risk of catching Covid-19, Walensky said.

The numbers given by Walensky align with other recent data suggesting the delta variant is gaining a foothold in the U.S.

Genomics firm Helix analyzed about 20,000 samples from Covid-19 tests across more than 700 U.S. counties. It found that the delta variant cases appear to be growing far faster in counties with lower vaccination rates than in areas that have higher rates.

Despite the rise of the delta variant, virus cases broadly are at their lowest levels since March 2020, Walensky said.

