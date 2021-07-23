(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has reimposed some restrictions in the capital, including barring children ages 5 and above outdoors anew, after it confirmed local transmission of the coronavirus’ delta variant.

The Manila capital region, which accounts for about a third of the nation’s economy, will remain under general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions until July 31, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement Friday.

Based on the government’s guidelines, indoor restaurants can operate only at 20% capacity, salons can accept fewer customers, while gyms and museums will be shut. The nation also reversed an earlier decision allowing children in parks and playgrounds.

Travelers who have been to Malaysia and Thailand in the past 14 days are banned from entry from July 25 to July 31.

The curbs were reimposed after the Department of Health confirmed local transmission of the fast-spreading delta variant on Thursday night.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.