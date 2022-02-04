(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government should use a no-fly list -- similar to the secretive database designed to prevent terrorists from boarding airline flights -- to block unruly passengers from flying, Delta Air Lines Inc. urged the Justice Department.

Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian requested the measure in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to stem a dramatic rise in air-rage incidents in the past year.

Delta and other carriers have individually barred hundreds of people from flying as a result of misbehavior, including assaults on flight attendants and others.

But Bastian said there should be a “national, comprehensive, unruly passenger ‘no-fly’ list that would bar that person from traveling on any commercial air carrier,” according to the letter dated Thursday.

It’s unclear whether Garland would have the power to act on Bastian’s request. Airlines are overseen by the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security, not DOJ. The existing no-fly list is administered by a government organization known as the Terrorist Screening Center, which the Justice Department participates in but does not oversee.

Bastian’s letter was earlier reported by Reuters.

