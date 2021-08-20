(Bloomberg) --

Outbreaks of the Covid-19 delta variant became more widespread in New Zealand and the Australian state of New South Wales, while neighboring Victoria expanded its lockdown beyond the city of Melbourne and introduced measures to protect children.

New South Wales recorded 825 new cases on Saturday, the state government said, an almost 30% increase on the 642 cases reported Friday. Another three people died from the virus. Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters that concern remains high in relation to western New South Wales, where the outbreak is spreading into vulnerable indigenous communities.

In New Zealand, a further 21 local cases were recorded, 18 of those were in Auckland and three in Wellington. Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said all cases were genomically linked to the first case reported in Auckland on Tuesday.

The outbreaks are placing unprecedented pressure on the so-called Covid Zero strategy pursued by both Australia and New Zealand since the start of the pandemic. By closing borders and eliminating cases of community transmission leaking into their countries through strict lockdown measures, the nations have avoided the waves of deaths seen in most other countries.

Now, the highly-infectious nature of the delta variant of the coronavirus is starting to make some authorities’ hopes of maintaining their Covid Zero status in the long-term look unfeasible. Focus is instead turning on boosting tardy inoculation rates, said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Victoria, whose state capital Melbourne is in its sixth lockdown, announced 61 cases, according to a tweet from the state’s health department.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said regional Victoria will enter lockdown from 1 p.m. local time Saturday due to the large number of mystery infections and a surge of new cases and exposures sites outside of metropolitan Melbourne. Curfew restrictions will not apply beyond Melbourne.

“This is not where we wanted to be as a community. It’s not a decision we wanted to make after Victorians have sacrificed so much, but we have no other option,” Andrews said in a statement. “Cases need to be lower and vaccination rates need to be higher.”

Andrews also announced measures to slow the rate of transmission in young people, where the rates of infection continue to rise. All childcare centers across the state will be closed except to children of authorized workers and vulnerable children. Victoria’s public health team also strongly recommended that primary school children wear masks.

The expansion of Victoria’s lockdown follows Sydney’s, which was extended until at least the end of September and with a mandate for masks to be worn outside from Monday -- except when exercising -- in all regions throughout the state. In New Zealand, where authorities have linked Sydney’s outbreak to 51 local cases, the country’s initial three-day nationwide lockdown was extended until at least Tuesday.

