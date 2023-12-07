(Bloomberg) -- Demand for passports in Zimbabwe has spiked following the announcement of steep price increases with effect from next month.

Long queues have formed outside passport application centers countrywide, according to the Civil Registry Department, which is extending its operating times and remaining open on weekends to deal with the influx of clients.

The festive season is normally the department’s busiest period, as schools and factories close and many Zimbabwean nationals living abroad return home and seek to renew their travel documents.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the price increases in his Nov. 30 budget statement, one of several measures the cash-strapped southern African nation is instituting to raise more revenue as adverse weather conditions curb agricultural output. The cost of an ordinary passport — which currently costs $120 — will rise to $220, with the fee payable in US dollars.

Passports have previously been hard to come by in Zimbabwe, because a severe foreign currency shortage made it difficult to import the paper and ink needed to print them.

