(Bloomberg) -- Florida Representative Val Demings might be under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate, but she isn’t openly campaigning for the job.

The second-term Democratic lawmaker has said she’s on the “short list” of potential vice-presidential picks, but wouldn’t answer whether she wanted to join the ticket. “I want to do whatever job I can to push this country in the right direction,” Demings said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Demings’ answer was a contrast with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who’s been blunt in saying she wants the job. Biden has said he would pick a woman to join the ticket.

Others believed to be in contention include Senators Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Governors Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have indicated they’re also among those Biden is considering.

Demings also addressed the backlash to Biden’s controversial remark last week that African-American voters who haven’t decided between him and President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” Demings said Biden shouldn’t have made the remark, adding, “We’ve got to hold everybody accountable, even those that we do support.” Biden has apologized, saying his comment was “cavalier.”

Coming up:

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries scheduled for June 2.

