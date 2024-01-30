(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri disputed allegations that she misused government funds meant for private security, even as she confirmed she’s under criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

“In recent months, right-wing organizations have lodged baseless complaints against me, peddling notions that I have misused campaign funds to pay for personal security services,” Bush said in a statement Tuesday. “That is simply not true.”

Bush added that she’s cooperating fully with the Justice Department probe — first reported by Punchbowl News — but noted that the House Ethics Committee last year found no wrongdoing and voted unanimously to dismiss the case.

Federal Election Commission reports last year revealed Bush paid her husband, Cortney Merritts, for security work with campaign funds. Bush said Tuesday she retained her husband as part of her security team “because he has had extensive experience in this area, and is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate.”

“Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life,” she added. “As a rank-and-file member of Congress I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services. I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services.”

Democratic Conference Chairman Pete Aguilar, speaking to reporters Tuesday, referred questions about the matter to the Justice Department.

The House announced Monday that the Sergeant at Arms had been subpoenaed in an unspecified case and was cooperating with the Justice Department.

