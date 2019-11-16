(Bloomberg) -- Democrat John Bel Edwards won re-election as governor of Louisiana on Saturday, the Associated Press reported, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump who campaigned in the state to support Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.

To contact the reporter on this story: Shamim Adam in Singapore at sadam2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.