(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Katie Hill, who’s apologized for an “inappropriate” sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer, announced her resignation from Congress, saying in a statement she was departing with a “broken heart.”

The conservative blog RedState and some news websites, including the Daily Mail, had posted explicit photos of Hill online that were released without her consent. Some of the photos showed Hill with the campaign staff member.

Her decision also came after the House Ethics Committee last week opened an investigation of the Democratic freshman from California amid separate allegations she had an improper relationship with a congressional staffer. Hill had denied that accusation.

Hill, in a letter announcing her resignation posted Sunday on Twitter, said private photos of personal moments were “weaponized” against her amid an ongoing divorce, adding that as long as she’s in Congress, “we’ll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt.”

She said the posting of her private photos was illegal and that she is pursuing legal options. California has one of the strongest “revenge porn” laws in the U.S. against posting explicit photos of individuals without their consent.

Hill was seen as a rising star among House Democrats. Despite her freshman status, she was named to be a member of the House Oversight Committee, one of the panels investigating President Donald Trump’s conduct in office and leading the impeachment process. She also assumed a leadership role in the freshman class of House Democrats and joined the whip team, which is responsible for counting votes.

Her departure will open up a swing district in the U.S. House that Democrats will have to defend. Republicans had held her Southern California seat for 15 years before she won it in 2018, ousting Republican Representative Steve Knight.

