(Bloomberg) -- Senator Amy Klobuchar has released a list of priorities she said she’ll act on during her first 100 days if she wins the presidency in 2020, as she looks to break out of a crowded Democratic field vying to challenge Donald Trump.

In a Medium posting, Klobuchar, of Minnesota, said returning the U.S. to the Paris climate accord, suspending Trump’s efforts to undermine Obamacare and restoring relationships with America’s allies would be priorities. She also said she’d protect voting rights and allow prescription drugs to be imported from lower-cost countries, including Canada.

“You’ve got to have sprints and you’ve got to have marathons, but the sprints couldn’t be more important than right now,” she said during an interview Tuesday on MSNBC.

Klobuchar said she’d pursue at a mix of legislative and executive efforts, including comprehensive immigration reform and a plan to curb gun violence.

Klobuchar is among 23 candidates competing for the Democratic presidential nomination and one of 20 who will participate in the party’s two-part presidential primary debate in Miami later this month.

Trump will formally kick off his 2020 re-election bid in a prime-time speech to as many as 20,000 supporters in Florida on Tuesday.

