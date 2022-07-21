(Bloomberg) -- Early elections in Italy won’t necessarily lead to a victory for center-right parties, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta said, as voters may choose to punish politicians who turned their back on outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi stepped down as prime minister on Thursday, after three parties in his coalition -- Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League from the center-right, plus the anti-establishment Five Star Movement -- withdrew their support.

The campaign “will lead voters to understand who was responsible and who wasn’t,” Letta, a former premier and leader of the center-left Democratic Pasrty, said in an interview with Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg TV. “We supported Draghi until the end and we will try to keep fighting for his program in the electoral campaign.”

President Sergio Mattarella is expected to meet with the speakers of Italy’s two houses of parliament later on Thursday, and a timetable for fresh elections may be announced later.

Challenge for PD

The collapse of Draghi’s government and the move to a new vote creates a huge challenge for some of Italy’s establishment parties, and particularly Letta’s Democrats, who have been among the staunchest supporters of the former European Central Bank president.

Polls show that a grouping led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy -- the only major center-right party that wasn’t in the Draghi government -- would finish first in new elections if its members stick together.

But Letta said voters may now reassess their allegiances, and he insisted that the PD’s past alliance with Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star -- which fostered the crisis that brought down Draghi --- came at a time when conditions were vastly different than now. He stopped short of vowing to break the alliance with Conte ahead of elections.

“Today discussions about future coalitions are completely different, what happened yesterday was a turning point in Italian history,” Letta said. “I am sure that voters’ moods will change.”

The center-right, too, took a few hits in the wake of the government collapse, as two high-profile Forza Italia lawmakers -- Regional Affairs Minister Mariastella Gelmini and Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta -- resigned from the organization, though party loyalists shrugged off the defections.

“I don’t have any doubt about the strength of the center-right coalition,” Forza Italia lawmaker Deborah Bergamini said on Bloomberg TV. Bergamini is an undersecretary in Draghi’s cabinet.

“Forza Italia supported Draghi and is a strong believer in Draghi,” she said. “But when you build up a national emergency government with political forces that are so different, it may last for a while, but then complications arise.”

