Democrat Magaziner Wins Rhode Island House Race
(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Seth Magaziner won the House race in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press said, beating Republican opponent Allan Fung.
Magaziner, the state’s General Treasurer, will succeed retiring House Democrat Jim Langevin.
