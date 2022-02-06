(Bloomberg) -- West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin endorsed Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski for re-election.

The two appeared together on CNN’s “State of the Union” to discuss bipartisan efforts to reform U.S. election law.

“I’m endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve,” Manchin said.

Murkowski, a moderate, backed the second effort to impeach Donald Trump and has publicly quarreled with the former president. He has endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka, making the election a proxy battle over the direction of the Republican Party.

Manchin has attracted attention for resisting the Democrat-backed Build Back Better spending bill. He has repeatedly won elections even as Republicans increase their share of voters in his state.

Murkowski reciprocated by backing Manchin, who would be up for re-election in 2024.

“If he’s running, I’m endorsing him,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.