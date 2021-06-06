(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said Sunday he will vote against the For the People Act passed by House Democrats in March, and also will not support ending the filibuster rule.

The Democrat announced his position in an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail in his home state of West Virginia.

Without Manchin’s support, the sweeping voting reform legislation -- approved by the House without a single Republican vote -- seems doomed to fail in the evenly-divided Senate.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act,” Manchin wrote.

“Furthermore, I will not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster,” he wrote. That rule allows the minority party to block most legislation by requiring 60 votes to allow debate to go forward. Manchin has said repeatedly he wouldn’t support ending it.

President Joe Biden in May called for the Senate to pass the legislation. The measure would set national standards for election laws, including no-excuse mail-in voting and automatic voter registration, require additional campaign finance disclosures, and impose new ethics provisions for all three branches of federal government.

Manchin and GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have urged a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, dubbed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, as a bipartisan alternative to the House legislation.

“The truth is there is a better way -- if we seek to find it together,” Manchin wrote on Sunday.

