(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Adam Schiff now faces an easier path to winning the US Senate seat in California formerly held by the late Dianne Feinstein.

In the state’s open primary on Tuesday, Republican Steve Garvey also snagged a spot on the ballot over Schiff’s more formidable challenger, Democratic Representative Katie Porter.

Garvey, a former Major League Baseball star, and Schiff beat out Porter, House Democrat Barbara Lee and other challengers. With nearly half of votes counted early Wednesday morning, Garvey led with 34.6% and Schiff was in second place with and 30.8%, according to the Associated Press.

Under the state’s “top two” system, all candidates run in a single open “jungle primary,” and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election in November.

While Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1 in California, Schiff, Porter and Lee split the primary vote. That allowed Garvey, who has never held public office, to consolidate support among California’s 5.3 million registered Republicans in a low-turnout contest.

Garvey was also able to capitalize on his fame as an All-Star first baseman with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in the 1970s and 1980s, an advantage among older voters who are more likely to vote Republican in California.

The quirks of the state’s open primary also worked in Garvey’s favor. Schiff ran ads that attacked Garvey as “too conservative for California,” serving to boost his name recognition among GOP voters. A pro-Schiff political action committee funded by the cryptocurrency industry also ran negative ads against Porter. With her progressive bona fides in a heavily Democratic state, Porter would have posed more of a challenge to Schiff in November for the seat held for 31 years by Feinstein.

Garvey, who voted for Donald Trump twice, has little chance of becoming California’s next US senator. Schiff, one of the Democratic Party’s most prolific fundraisers, led the first House impeachment of Trump and is endorsed by establishment Democrats such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. California hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate since 1988.

