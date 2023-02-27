(Bloomberg) -- Representative Elissa Slotkin announced a bid for the US Senate seat being vacated by Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow, kicking off what is likely to be a crowded field for the coveted spot.

In a video announcement, Slotkin said the country seems to be “to be living crisis to crisis,” and highlighted the challenges of middle-class life.

“This is why I’m running for the United States Senate,” Slotkin said, becoming the first Democrat to enter the race. “We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder and never forgets that we are public servants.”

Slotkin, 46, is a former CIA officer who won a tough reelection fight in November. Republicans already said they were hoping to flip her House seat in 2024.

Democrats will be fighting to hold the Senate seat in order to maintain their 51-49 majority. The party will also have to defend seats in other key states including West Virginia, Arizona, Montana and Ohio.

Senator Sherrod Brown has said he is running for reelection in Ohio and Montana’s Senator Jon Tester is also hoping to return. Joe Manchin, the powerful Democrat from Republican-dominant West Virginia, has not yet announced his plans.

Democrats face a tough Senate landscape in 2024 with 23 seats held by Democrats or senators who caucus with Democrats up for reelection, compared with only 10 seats currently held by Republicans.

