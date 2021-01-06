(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Raphael Warnock ousted Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, NBC, ABC and CBS News projected, leaving control of the U.S. Senate hinging on the state’s other runoff.

Warnock’s victory puts the Senate 50-49 in favor of the Republicans. Democrats would effectively control the chamber if Jon Ossoff prevails over incumbent David Perdue in the second Georgia race because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Loeffler was appointed to the Senate last year after Johnny Isakson’s retirement. Warnock, a pastor, will now serve out the last two years of Isakson’s term.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.