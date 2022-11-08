(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Wes Moore will serve as the first Black governor in Maryland’s history, and will be only the third Black person ever elected as a state's chief executive in the US.

On Tuesday, Moore defeated Maryland State Delegate Dan Cox, a Republican, the Associated Press projected. Moore, a Rhodes Scholar who served in combat in Afghanistan, spent about six years in finance before serving as the chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, a Wall Street-funded nonprofit combatting poverty. He also worked in the White House and founded an education startup.

Speaking to reporters Friday while campaigning in Prince George’s County, a majority-Black jurisdiction that neighbors the nation’s capital, Moore said the prospect of becoming governor was “exciting” and “very humbling” because, “I know the history of our state.”

A little under a third of the state’s residents are Black, according to US Census data.

On Friday, Moore pitched his vision to voters for Maryland as a potential global hub for cyber technology, biotech, agritech, and agritourism. He said there’s “nothing” in his platform that calls for raising taxes “because I do understand how the economy works.”

Instead, he said he wants to prioritize skills training and child care in hopes of growing the workforce, as well as “leveraging” investments from the federal government and the private sector.

“Maryland is gonna be a really important example about how you can be both more competitive and also more equitable, and have that not be a choice,” said Moore. “We’re going to show the country how it’s done.”

Aruna Miller, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, will serve as Lieutenant Governor. She is the first woman of color to hold the position in the state.

