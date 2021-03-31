(Bloomberg) -- Rita Hart, a Democratic House candidate, withdrew her challenge to her six-vote loss in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, ending a dispute over the seat that the state certified for Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The decision came as partisan tension had built over GOP claims that Democrats led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi were trying to “steal” a House seat with the party breakdown so closely divided at 219 to 211, with one newly elected Republican not yet sworn in.

In a statement, Hart said she was “saddened” to be dropping her challenge, but pointed out that Republicans were asking Pelosi to stop efforts to investigate her loss, and that those requests have “even made some Democrats uneasy after the furor over the presidential race.”

“Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans,” she said. “It is a stain on our democracy that the truth has not prevailed and my hope for the future is a return to decency and civility.”

Miller-Meeks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are glad Rita Hart finally came to her senses and admitted the truth: The people of Iowa chose Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent them in Congress,” said Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The Committee on House Administration had been reviewing Hart’s challenge of Miller-Meeks’ six-vote victory in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren of California said in a statement that because of Hart’s withdrawal, her panel would “recommend that the whole House dispose of the contest and adopt a dismissal resolution reported out by the Committee,” she said.

Republicans had argued that any such challenge should have been in court, much as Democrats said after then-President Donald Trump insisted that Congress overturn Joe Biden’s White House victory.

Fewer than two hours before Hart’s announcement, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in Davenport, Iowa, that Pelosi and Democrats were pursuing the challenge because “they are worried they cannot pass such a socialist-wing agenda, with such a small majority.”

Miller-Meeks appeared with McCarthy, and noted that her victory had been certified by the state, that she had been sworn into Congress, and that “people should be outraged” that a congressional committee would be allowed to overturn an election.

