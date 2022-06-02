(Bloomberg) -- A House committee approved a package of gun legislation that would raise the minimum age to purchase some semiautomatic rifles and prohibit sales of high-capacity ammunition magazines in the latest attempt by Democrats to respond to mass shootings across the nation.

The Judiciary Committee voted 25-19 along party lines Thursday to move the legislation to consideration before the full House, which could come as soon as next week. But it’s not likely to get traction in the Senate because of Republican opposition to many of the provisions. A bipartisan Senate group is negotiating other measures.

“This bill will not alone save every life we will lose to gun violence this year,” Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler said during Thursday’s hearing. “But it will save some. It might’ve saved those children in Uvalde.”

The committee acted as President Joe Biden addressed the nation and urged Congress to pass some gun limits after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week and a racist attack 10 days earlier at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 victims dead. On Wednesday, a gunman killed four people at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The legislation approved by the Judiciary panel combines several Democratic gun bills in the House. Among the provisions are those that would:

Raise to 21, from 18, the minimum age for sales of certain semiautomatic rifles and shotguns;

Make gun trafficking a federal crime, covering individuals who buy firearms for a third party through “straw purchases;”

Prohibit unauthorized production or sales of untraceable “ghost guns” that lack unique serial numbers;

Set federal requirements for secure firearms storage, including in homes where young people are likely to gain access;

Authorize federal grants to distribute firearms storage devices and provide a tax credit for some retail sales; and

Restrict sales of devices to make semiautomatic rifles fire rapidly like an automatic and ban sales of large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on the committee, called the legislation “short-sighted.” He said it wouldn’t address the underlying causes of such violence and amounted to another “attack on the Second Amendment” by Democrats.

“Until we figure out the why, we will always mourn losses without fixing the problem,” Jordan said. “The bill the Democrats are putting forward today does not help us understand what’s really driving some young men to commit these heinous acts.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House also will consider other related bills and later would debate a ban on assault-style weapons like those used in the Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa killings.

Separately, a bipartisan group in the Senate led by Texas Republican John Cornyn and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy is attempting to come up with a compromise on gun legislation that could attract at least 10 Republicans, whose votes would be needed to get any bill passed.

Murphy said this week that proposals on red flag laws, safe storage of firearms, mental health programs, school safety upgrades and expanded background checks are among the measures being discussed. However, he said there’s little chance more far-reaching proposals -- such as a ban on the military-style semiautomatic rifles or prohibitions on high-capacity magazines -- would get enough support in the Senate to pass.

In an opinion article published on the Fox News website, Murphy said he wants “to find a way for Republicans and Democrats to come together around a small but meaningful set of changes to our nation’s gun laws, along with major investments in mental health, that will make it less likely that another Sandy Hook or Uvalde ever happens again.”

Cornyn has vowed not to support any measures that would restrict gun ownership. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell -- who has voted against stricter regulation of gun ownership, including expanded background checks -- said Thursday at an event in Kentucky that he is “hopeful and optimistic” a compromise can be found “consistent with the Constitution and the culture of most of our country.”

