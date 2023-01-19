(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Committee’s Black Caucus backs proposed changes to the presidential primary calendar that would put South Carolina ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire, supporting a plan from President Joe Biden that aims to elevate the Black voters who helped him win the nomination in 2020.

The caucus’s position is that Black voters are the backbone of the Democratic Party and should have a strong voice at the start of the nominating calendar, a person familiar with the endorsement said.

The support of the DNC’s second-largest caucus is a further blow to last-ditch attempts by New Hampshire to maintain its spot as the first-in-the-nation Democratic primary after the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee approved the plan in December.

In recent weeks, Granite State Democrats have pushed back, arguing that the proposal is unfair because it requires them to make changes to election laws in order to keep their early primary that they are not in a position to make. Republican Governor Chris Sununu and GOP leaders who control the legislature have rejected those changes.

Members of the Democratic National Committee still have to approve the proposal at a meeting in February.

